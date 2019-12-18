Diana Patton, 72, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at her home following a brief illness.
Diana was born in Petersville, Kentucky on May 9, 1947 to the late Julius and Aloise Esham Patton.
Diana worked for the Emerson Power Company in Maysville for 52 years. She was an extremely good golfer. She loved to go fishing with her family each year in Canada. Diana was of the Christian faith. She adored her nieces and nephews as they did her.
Left to cherish Diana’s memory are two sisters, Nancy (George) Howell of Tollesboro, Betty (Bill) Bradford of Huntington; two nieces, Julie Forman, and Lisa (Chris) Campbell; two nephews, Billy (Shawnda) Howell, Michael Bentley; three great nieces, Katie (Jeremy) Cooper, Brodie Forman, Harper Howell; two great nephews, Kevin Campbell, Justice Campbell.
Services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home at Vanceburg, with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Esham Cemetery at Petersville.
Friends may visit Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and from 8:00 am until time of services at the funeral home.
Pallbearers for Diana Patton will be George Howell, Bill Bradford, Jerry Fannin, Jerry Jefferson, Justice Campbell, and Billy Howell.
