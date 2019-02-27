Dewey Clay Bryant, 86, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, following a brief illness.
Mr. Bryant was born at Ribolt April 4, 1932, to the late Edward Morton and Stella Thomas Bryant. He was a 1950 graduate of Tollesboro High School and was a stand-out player for the Tollesboro Wildcats.
Dewey was a US Army veteran stationed at Ft. Knox during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the Army, he worked in the farm machinery business and the tobacco industry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching thoroughbred horse racing.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Leanne Sullivan Bryant; two daughters, Teresa Bryant of Vanceburg, and Treva Jones of Lexington; two sons, Edward (Teresa) Bryant of Vanceburg, and William (Melissa) Bryant of Lexington; two sisters, Louanna White and Maxine Bryant, both of Tollesboro; seven grandchildren, Leslee Bertram (Jeff Jennings), Tiffany Bryant Hunter (Jeremy), Warren Madison, and Hallie Bryant all of Lexington, Ellen Bertram (Tim) Knoll of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brandon (Amber) Bryant of Vanceburg; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Avil Frazier, Matilda Harrison, Betty Jo Rayburn, Harold Bryant and Helena Bryant.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tom Cox Jr. and Bro. Richard Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Friday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bryant, Warren Bryant, Timmy Bowden, Jeff Jennings, Tim Knoll, and Jeremy Hunter.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.