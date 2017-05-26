Deputies make arrest in damage at Waring Cemetery

A Garrison man has been charged and arrested for allegedly damaging several grave stones in Waring Cemetery at Garrison overnight.
Deputy Bryon Walker said Jonathan Everman, 23, of Garrison, was arrested this (Friday) afternoon and charged with first degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to produce an insurance card.
He was lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.
Walker said he believes Everman drove a 2001 Honda CRV into several grave stones in Waring Cemetary overnight Thursday resulting in extensive damage to the stones.
Walker said the damage was discovered Friday morning when someone was placing flowers on a grave nearby.
“The family members brought some flowers to decorate some graves for Memorial Day and noticed the damage to eight grave stones,” Walker said.
Walker said evidence gathered at the scene indicated the vehicle was a 1997-2001 Honda CRV.
Deputies located the vehicle shortly after the information and description of the suspect vehicle was released.
Walker said someone spotted the vehicle and reported its location after seeing the information posted.
“In striking a grave stone with the vehicle the back glass was broken out and we recovered other auto parts that helped us identify the make and model of the vehicle,” Walker stated.
He said some of the stones weigh several hundred pounds and were struck with enough force to cause them to overturn several times.
“One of the stones was the marker for a child’s grave,” Walker added.
“The damage to the cemetery was extensive and many people were understandably upset as a result, especially just before Memorial Day when many families are visiting the cemetery,” Walker said.