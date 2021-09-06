Deloris Ann Bay

Deloris Ann Bentley Bay, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home.
At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by cherished loved ones. Deloris, who was more commonly known as Doris and affectionately called “Doe”, was born November 7, 1942, at Garrison. She was a daughter of Doc Martin Bentley and Madge Jarvis Bentley. Doris was retired from the Lewis County Board of Education. She was a devout Christian and faithfully attended Vanceburg Christian Church.
Doris was a conscientious and hard worker who instilled in her children a strong work ethic, and a willingness and confidence to always perform tasks in a timely and high quality manner. She was always a meticulous homemaker. Perhaps the greatest joy she experienced came from her interactions with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her being. Doris was an avid reader, devouring a wide range of books and was always a competitive player of board games and card games, finding great pleasure in defeating even her most beloved family members. She had a strong personality but a humble spirit, and was never timid in voicing her displeasure when a family member was wronged in some fashion. She was always devoted to family.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Bay; two siblings, Wanda Jamison of Garrison, and Teddy (Wanda) Bentley of Quincy; and two sisters-in-law, Eva Bentley of Russell, and Shirley Bentley of Vanceburg. She was blessed with four children, Kimberly (Clayton “Bud”) Lykins of Vanceburg, Jacqueline Sue Sartin (Donna Hale) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Rayetta (Kevin) Angel of South Shore, and Gary Todd (Lisa) Sartin of Vanceburg; three stepchildren, Ronny (Jill) Bay of Maysville, Cathy (Greg) Rutherford of Maysville, and Donnie Bay of Morehead; ten prized grandchildren, Madge Noble, Jacqueling Brooke (John) Melanson, Lyndsey (Kyle) Clark, Whitney (Billy) Maddix, Lawrence Shannon (Jessica) Jamison, Rachael (Cody) Simpson, Clay (Blair) Lykins, Hannah (Dustin) Jamison, Alex (Kaylee) Sartin, and Avery Sartin; four step-grandchildren, Zachary Bay, Jeremy Bay, Josh Irwin and Cara Irwin; 14 great-grandchildren, Gabbriella Noble, Jaxee and Maverick Jamison, Laney and Tyson Simpson, Brooklynn, Olivia and Doc Jamison, Aubrey, Crew and Campbell Clark, Tate and Winston Campbell and Benny Lykins; and four step-great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Elliot Bay and Jordan, and Paisyn Irwin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Bentley and Montie Bentley, and a stepson, Johnny Bay.
Private services for immediate family will be at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore with Kevin Angel officiating. Burial will follow in Soldier Cemetery in Garrison.