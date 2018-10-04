Delores Addie Fetters Johnson, 84, of Batavia, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was born February 23, 1934, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Charles and Georgeann Shively Fetters.
Delores was of the Christian faith and enjoyed shopping, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, William E. Johnson; two sons, William A. Johnson (Caryl) of Amelia, Ohio, and Wayne E Johnson (Brenda) of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; three daughters, Sandy Johnson of Independence, Tracie Rolsen (Chris) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Dreama Cosgrove (Luke) of Mason, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one son-in-law, Ken Lewis of Bethel, Ohio; and one sister, Charlene Cook (Bud) of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Lewis; one granddaughter, Tiffany Johnson; one brother, Delphin Fetters; and two sisters, Virginia Tomlin and Wanda Hughes.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 7, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Norman Potter officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Friends may visit from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 7, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, Cody Rolsen, Tim Klanke, Annie Ruedger, Justin Klanke and Ryan Cosgrove.