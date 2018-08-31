Dolores Joan Childrey, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Portsmouth, Ohio, with her family at her side.
Dolores was born at Concord August 3, 1933, to the late Robert Jackson and Ethel Phyliss Spriggs Vance.
She was raised by two loving parents at Concord and always treasured and loved to share memories of her youth in a thriving little community that, at the time, included numerous active church congregations and businesses as well as a commuter railway service and post office.
As a young adult, she worked in the Concord Post Office. Her mother was a homemaker and midwife and her father retired from working on the railroad then. Her fondest memories included attending ice cream socials, community worship services/Sunday school and spending time with close friends. Concord was the most special place in the world to her.
Dolores was a 1951 graduate of Tollesboro High School. After graduating, she married William T. Childrey Sr. on July 14, 1951. In 1968, they moved with their children from Tollesboro to Front Street in Vanceburg.
Dolores began working for US Shoe Corporation and retired after being employed there for 27 years when the plant closed. She cared for her elderly mother following retirement. Following her mother’s death, Dolores served as a foster grandmother at Vanceburg Head Start for 15 years. She always relished her time with the children and “girls” as a foster granny and lamented that she had to give it up due to health issues.
Dolores was a caring and compassionate person who clearly loved to spend time with her family and friends. It can be truly said that to know her was to love her.
Survivors include two sons, David (Keri) Childrey of St Paul, and Bill Childrey Jr. of Tollesboro; five grandchildren, Jeremy Alan Childrey, Sarah (Jeremy) Applegate, Dylan Bailey, Emily Childrey, and Samantha Childrey; seven great-grandchildren, Jera Applegate, Kaylee Holland, Kayce Applegate, Zachary Applegate, Brianna Bailey, JR Bailey and Aubrey Elaine Baile; a sister-in-law, Betty Vance; and a lifelong friend (sister) Jeanie Vance. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Childrey Sr. in 1991; her daughter, Joan Elaine Bailey in 2014; and a brother, Charles Robert Vance in 2013.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 3, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Derrel Cone officiating. Burial will follow in McClurg Cemetery at Concord.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Bill Childrey Jr., David Childrey, Lewis Cox, Jeremy Applegate, Jim Hauck, and Dylan Bailey.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.