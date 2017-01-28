Delma “Kitty” McCall, 68, of Cabin Creek Road, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Mrs. McCall was born March 27, 1948, in Lewis County to the late Opal Prather Highfield. She was a housewife and a member of East Fork Christian Church. For several years she was employed at K-Mart in Maysville as a stock person.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Paul McCall; one son, Troy Wayne McCall of Lewis County; and four half-sisters, Glinda Highfield, Linda Highfield, Paula (Timothy) Palmer, and Marthy (Myron) Conn.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Otto Highfield and four half-brothers, Mitchell Highfield, Jerry Highfield, Ricky Highfield, and James Highfield.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Bro. David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Sunday.