Delilah Madden

Delilah Roberta Walters Madden of Garrison went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was 84 years old.
She was s daughter of the late Rev. Wes and Clara Walters, formerly of Quincy.
She was born Sunday, September 26, 1935, in Rowan County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Vernon Elwood Madden- one stillborn daughter; three brothers, James Walters, Denver Walters, and Ray Walters; and four sisters, Reba Gregory, Zona Netherly, Linda Hiles Kelly, and Dorothy Richardson Winters.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Madden of South Shore, and Larry Joe (Barbara) Madden of Garrison; one daughter, Clara Denise (Randy) Jamison, also of Garrison; one grandson, Jason (Tammy) Gilliam of South Shore; four granddaughters, Sarah (Anthony) Rister of Quincy, Kathern (Josh) Twaddle and Ashleigh (Thomas) Armstrong, both of South Shore, and Natalie Jamison of Garrison; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nicole, Josh, Brandon, Brooklynn, Haidyn, Hudson, and Caitlin; and two great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Brinlee. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, loved ones and a very special friend whom she loved as a sister, Mary Weddington.
Delilah was a member of Wright’s Chapel Church and attended The Little Country Church on Montgomery. She was a 1988 graduate of Shawnee State University with an Associate’s Degree in Business. She retired as a bookkeeper/secretary for The First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth, Ohio, after serving 11 years.
She was also a volunteer in the Foster Grandparents Program for the Lewis County School System, a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her friends and family. She was a huge Kentucky Wildcat fan, loved to travel, eating out and shopping and had a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and from 1:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Wrights Chapel Church on Montgomery Road at Garrison.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church with Dennis Young and Clarence Hall officiating. Interment will be in Grizzle Cemetery at Tick Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, folks may choose to honor Delilah by donating to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Natalie Jamison’s name.