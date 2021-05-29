Delbert Collier, 82, of Garrison, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born July 12, 1938, in Lewis County, a son of the late Raymond and Della Gifford Collier.
Delbert was a member and Elder at Bivens Chapel Church and was a retired US Steel Worker. He enjoyed going to church, farming, singing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wilma Skidmore Collier; one son, Jeff Collier of Garrison; four daughters, Janet Rodgers (Phillip), Gwendolyn Sue Dummitt (Rocky), Debbie Scott (Jackie Applegate) and Lisa Dummitt (Ricky) all of Garrison; 10 grandchildren; five brothers, Raymond Collier, Harold Collier, Paul Collier, and Darrell Collier, all of Garrison, and Hershel Collier of Flatwoods; two sisters, Loretta Hall of Garrison, and Beulah Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Abraham Dummitt, and one brother, Marshall Collier.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Bivens Chapel Church at Garrison with Sister Jeannie Harris and Bro. Ronnie Conley officiating. Interment will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Bivens Chapel Church.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Dummitt, Tyler Dummitt, Rex Dummitt, Tayler Dummitt, Thomas Rodgers, and Nick Rodgers. Tucker Dummitt and Elijah Davis will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
All arrangements are being cared for by Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.