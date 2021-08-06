Debra Johnson

Debra Lynn (McCann) Johnson, 52, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
She was born September 23, 1968, a daughter of Linda (Teegarden) McCann of Maysville and the late Joseph “Joe Bud” McCann.
She was named chief deputy PVA of the year in 2012 and she was a member of Crosspoint Community Church. Debra was a sports fan and loved to watch her son play college basketball. She retired from the Lewis County PVA Office as chief deputy after 30 years of service.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert W. Johnson, whom she married July 22, 1989; two children, Amy (Kevin Darnell) Johnson of Maysville and Shawn (Jordan Frodge) Johnson of Maysville; two grandchildren, Gabby Darnell and Tyler Darnell; and one brother, Joey (Kelly) McCann of Vanceburg. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive who will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Jane Teegarden, and her paternal grandparents, Jodie and Grace McCann.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Crosspoint Community Church in Maysville. Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
