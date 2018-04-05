Deborah Reed Riehle, 62, of Brooksville, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at her home.
Mrs. Riehle was a member of the Crosspoint Community Church in Maysville and she was a graduate of Mason County High School. She was employed with Vascor Trucking as an over the road truck driver.
Deborah was born in Maysville July 7, 1955, a daughter of the late Harold “Buck” Reed and Hilda Miller Reed.
She is survived by her husband, Roger J. Riehle; three daughters, Crystal Thayer (Paul) of Tollesboro, Tracy Pauley (Dustin) of Florence and Rikki Riehle of Louisville; two grandchildren, Colton Thayer of Lexington and Leyten Thayer of Tollesboro; one brother, Jeff Reed (Wendy) of Maysville; one sister, Shanna Garrett (George) of Aberdeen, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog, Rusty.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, art Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville with Pastor Chad Current officiating.
Burial will be in Highland Cemetery on Dutch Ridge Road at Brooksville.
Pallbearers will be Paul Thayer, Colton Thayer, Jeff Reed, Dylan Reed, George Garrett and Dustin Pauley.
