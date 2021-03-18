Deborah Ratliff

Deborah Kinney Ratliff, 65, of Garrison, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born September 11, 1955, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Arthur and Juanita Moore Kinney.
Deborah was a member of Bivens Chapel Church and enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Ratliff; one daughter, Jennifer Sullivan (James) of Vanceburg; three grandchildren, Victoria Sullivan, Keric Sullivan, and Jessica Sullivan; one brother, Timothy Kinney (Theresa) of Falmouth; and one sister, Pamela Kamer (Mike) of St. Paul. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Kinney and Jerry Kinney, and one sister, Joyce Lewis.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. David Hickerson and Bro. Ronnie Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Greene Cemetery at St. Paul.
Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.