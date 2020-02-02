Delmar Dean Applegate, 67, of Tollesboro, went to sleep with Jesus on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Dean was born in Mason County on February 3, 1952, a son of the late Carl Douglas and Betty Fite Applegate.
He was a retired contractor and furniture dealer in the Orangeburg community. He was an avid classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed helping people and being with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Deborah Baynum Applegate; one son, Doug Applegate of Orangeburg; a daughter, Denise (Darrell) Hunt of Orangeburg; three grandchildren, Venessa (Chris) Sharp, Heather (Eric) Peterson, and Zach Applegate; four great-grandchildren, Isaac Sharp, Isaiah Sharp, Elizabeth Peterson, and Emma Peterson; a brother, Kevin Applegate; and two sisters Jan Riffe and June Grierson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Sandy Applegate and Dan Applegate.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Maysville Seventh Day Adventist Church (located in Applegate Furniture Building) in Orangeburg with Pastor Harold Ashcraft officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Ft. Mitchell.
Visitation will from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory at May’s Lick.
Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.
Memorials suggested to the family of Delmar Dean Applegate.