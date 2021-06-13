David Ritchie II

David Allen Ritchey II, 31, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Born in Maysville, on June 3, 1990, he was the son of Tina Ritchey and the late David Allen Ritchey.
Allen struggled all of his life with addiction and the struggles that came with it, he now can rest easy.
Allen is survived by his mother Tina; stepfather, Gary McDaniel Jr.; sister, April Dawn Ritchey and her son Riley; also Arionna and Amya whom considered Allen their brother; three step-siblings, Danielle, Aaron Corey McDaniel; his girlfriend, Kelly Adamson; three cousins that he was raised with, Gavin Howington, Garvis Tyler Howington and Felicia Sartin; step-grandparents Gary and Judy McDaniel; and a host of extended family friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers please a donation to your favorite charity supporting breast cancer.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Ritchey.