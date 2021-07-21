David Lee Perkins, 63, of Garrison, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, with his daughters by his side.
He was born April 20, 1958, in Lawrence County, a son of Janette Perkins Young of Webbville and the late Luther Young.
David was a jack-of-all-trades and an avid fisherman. He loved deer hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He spent much of his time tending to the needs and wants of his family right up to the point where he was no longer able.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Phyllis Young, four sons, six daughters, four brothers, four sisters, 20 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sons, Donald and Taylor; one daughter, Peggy; and one brother, John.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, in Young Cemetery at Webbville with Bro. James Allen Adams officiating.
Pallbearers will be Donald, Billy, Garrett, Austin, Jason and Donald K.
Colton will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.