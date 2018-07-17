David Lee Hughes, 78, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born July 22, 1939, in Lewis County to the late Will Henry and Dora Mower Hughes.
He was a tobacco farmer and former employee of Carnation Can Company in Maysville. He owned and operated Forest Avenue Wash-n-Shop for 34 years and had owned tobacco warehouses for five years. Dave was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles, DeKalb Lodge and Maysville Masonic Lodge #52.
Dave lived his life making others happy, telling jokes and playing his harmonicas. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Tucker Hughes; his son, Matthew (Mary) Hughes of Little Cabin Creek; a sister, Linda (Johnny) Wallingford of Cabin Creek; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Hughes, John Henry Hughes, and James Hughes; and a sister Jo Osborne.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Rev. Sam Bevard officiating. Masonic Rites will be conducted Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.