David J. Jefferson, 72, of Vanceburg, went home to be with his Savior Monday morning, May 29, 2017, at Baptist Health Care Center in Lexington.
He was born February 26, 1945, in Fleming County, a son of the late Junior Lee and Carrie Roberts Jefferson.
David was a member of Adams Plank Enterprise Baptist Church where he also sang in the choir. He left behind a wonderful church family of which he was most fond. David was also a member of the Lewis County Farmers Market where he enjoyed selling vegetables and fruit from his farm. He loved meeting the people of our community who came to buy produce.
David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Oleta Carol Jefferson; three children, Libby Jefferson (Roger Moore) of Dry Ridge, Kimberly (Phillip) Waddell of Richmond, and Anthony (Jennifer) Jefferson of Cattlesburg; two granddaughters, Eliana Jefferson, daughter of Libby Jefferson and Roger Moore, and Avynlee Jefferson, daughter of Anthony and Jennifer Jefferson; one brother, James Jefferson (Judy) of Morehead; and three sisters, Catherine Ison (Ival) of Morehead, Nola Josyln of Crescent City, Florida, and Anna Plank (Donnie) of Morehead. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Pinnerud; and one brother, Daniel Jefferson.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Adams Plank Enterprise Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Waggoner and Bro. Carlos Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Caudill Cemetery on Old Sportsman Road in Rowan County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg. Mr. Jefferson will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at Adams Plank Enterprise Baptist Church on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Ison, Joseph Jefferson, James Jefferson, Jason Jefferson, Robbie Jefferson, LeRoy Pinnerud, Daniel Pinnerud, and Jeff Ellington.
