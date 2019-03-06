David Leon Hyrne, 88, of Independence, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.
He was born February 28, 1931, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Elza and Dorothy Miller Hyrne.
David proudly served his country in the United States Navy for eight years and was of the Baptist faith. He worked for the US Postal Service for 31 years and enjoyed collecting stamps, going to flea markets, vacationing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Thoroughman Hyrne; one daughter, Valerya Hyrne of Erwin, Tennessee; and one sister Reva Hyrne of Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church at Ribolt with Bro. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Hill, Randy Hill, Michael Hill, Jason Hill, Jacob Collins, and Daniel Carter.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.