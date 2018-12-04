David Bryan Hord, 59, of Tollesboro, beloved husband of Kimberly Hord, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday morning, December 3, 2018.
Born in Maysville, he was a son of Loraine Kennedy Hord of Maysville and the late Eugene David Hord.
David was a member of Hickory Grove Christian Holiness Church in Tollesboro and was a lifelong farmer who loved his family very much. It was his family that was most important to him.
In addition to his mother and his beloved wife, he leaves to cherish his memory: his son, Bryan (Alexa) Hord of Tollesboro; his daughter, Amanda (Mark) Fogleman of Tollesboro; his precious grandson, Bentley Alexander Hord; his two sisters, Beverly (Gary) Cooper of Flemingsburg, and Brenda (Keith) Kirkland of Flemingsburg; his brother, Johnny (Rhonda) Hord of Tollesboro; an uncle, Harold (Elizabeth) Hord; aunts, Madeline Logan, and Marjorie Kennedy; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Hickory Grove Christian Holiness Church in Tollesboro with Bro. David Hickerson officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Mark Fogleman, Robbie Hord, Eddie Toller, Jeff Hord, Michael Hord, and Dwight Malone. Honorary pallbearers will be TB Applegate, Frankie Vice, David Henderson, Doug Toller, Harold Hord, and Terry Thomas.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056, or the Cancer Care Club, PO Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041.
Arrangements are in care of Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg.