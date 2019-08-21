David Clark

David E. Clark, 66, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.
David was born in New Castle, Indiana, July 20, 1953, a son of the late Charles Benjamin and Elizabeth E. Davis Clark.
David was a veteran of the United States Army, in which he so proudly served. He was a self-employed painter doing various jobs in the area. In his spare time he loved to fish.
Surviving David are three sisters, Kathy (Curtis) Marshall of Greenup, Vicky (Jon) Williams of Vanceburg, and Brenda Schmuck of Tollesboro; and five brothers, Charles Clark of South Shore, Jimmy Darrell Clark and Danny Ray Clark, both of Vanceburg, Jack Anthony Clark of Tollesboro, and Benjamin Joe Clark of Greenup. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive who will mourn his passing.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation or services.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
