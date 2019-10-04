David Adams Jr.

David Ray Adams Jr., 33, of South Shore, passed away Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born on August 30, 1986, in Charlotte, North Carolina, a son of David Adams Sr. of South Shore and Tabitha Ray Schronce of Charlotte, North Carolina.
David was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed traveling, working on computers and spending time with his family and cousins, especially with his cousin Robert McGlone.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Jessica Myers of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Brad Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Spy Run Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.