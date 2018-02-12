Earl “Dave” Paxson, 64, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away February 8, 2018, in OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, June 16, 1953, a son of the late Earl L. Paxson and Edith White Paxson.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa Hatten Paxson, whom he married, February 14, 1974; two daughters, Christel “ David “ Harr of Firebrick, Angie “Evan “ Gillilan of Delaware, Ohio; three brothers, Jim Paxson, Bill Paxson and Henry Paxson; five sisters, Susan Goodwin, Tammy Paxson, Sherry McNutt, Connie Pack and Carolyn Armstrong; four grandchildren, Corey “Tiffany” Harr, Kasey Harr, Warren Gillilan and Maxwell Gillilan; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Harr and Robert Harr.
He was preceded in death by one son, Shaun Paxson; and one brother, John Paxson.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. Larry Blevins officiating.
Burial will follow in Batterson Cemetery at Minford, Ohio. Friends may call at Roberson Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018, and from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday.
