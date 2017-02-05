Darrell Kenton “Tuck” Tucker, 82, of Tollesboro, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2017.
He died at Kenton Pointe Care Center in Maysville.
He was born on March 2, 1934, to the late Loretta Staggs Tucker and Everett Tucker.
He is survived by his second wife, Barbara Logan Tucker of Tollesboro; and his three children, Darrell D. Tucker (Sandy) of Ashland, Donna T. Smith (Tim) of Brooksville, and Patricia A. Irsik (Ron) of Columbus, Ohio.
He is also survived by his wife’s children; Ritch Moore (Alison) of Villa Hills, Brian Moore (Kathy) of Dayton, Ohio, and Chris Thomas (Dana) of Tollesboro; six grandchildren, Andrew Tucker, Joe Irsik, Ben Smith, Jessica Irsik, Christopher Tucker (Natasha), and Mike Smith, eight step-grandchildren; Makayla Bare, Kaitlyn Rogers, Brett Thomas, Raelyn Bare, Allison Thomas, Dawson Moore, Dillon Moore and Matthew Rogers; and two great-grandchildren, Rhylan Tucker and Emersyn Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Bonnie Jane Day Tucker, a brother, Donald Tucker; and his sisters, Edna Louis Jefferson, Geniva Briely, and Herby and Gladys Miller who raised him.
Darrell was a devoted Christian. He attended Central United Methodist Church in Maysville for over 30 years and was a member of Hickory Grove Church in Tollesboro for over 25 years.
Darrell loved his family. He was employed for 37 years at Browning Manufacturing in Maysville.
Darrell was not one to just sit. He always needed to be doing something. After retirement, he worked various part-time jobs including at Maysville Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Flower Affair, Frisch’s, and was employed at Maysville Walmart as a greeter until October 2016, a job he enjoyed immensely.
He loved being around people and never met a stranger. Golf was a great passion of his, along with bowling and fishing in earlier years.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Hickory Grove Church with Rev. Charles Emmons officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joe Irsik, Andrew Tucker, Christopher Tucker, Ben Smith, Mike Smith, Brett Thomas, Larry Irwin, and Dennis Ginn.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, at Hickory Grove Church in Tollesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hickory Grove Church in Tollesboro; Hospice of Hope in Maysville, or Bracken County Family Resource Center Backpack Program in Brooksville.
Condolences may be sent at mooreandparkerfh.com.