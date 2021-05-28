Darrell Joe “Hippy Dog” Hackworth, 67, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born in Lewis County on May 15, 1954, a son of the late Joe and Pearl McGinnis Hackworth.
Hippy Dog loved going to the races, wrestling, being outdoors, and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
Hippy Dog is survived by his companion, Teresa Bare; two sons, Darrell Joe Hackworth Jr. and Shane Hackworth, both of Vanceburg; two daughters, Melinda Monroe (Bob) of Vanceburg, and Pamela Sue Jordan (Mark) of Quincy; one brother, Ray Hackworth (Sandy) of Vanceburg; one sister, Patricia Howe (Randy) of Maysville; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Darlene Gilliam Hackworth; one brother, Cecil Hackworth; and two sisters, Blanche Hartley and Garnet Hartley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Conley Cemetery.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.