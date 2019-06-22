Darrell Anthony Edington, 53, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born on July 16, 1965, in Mansfield, Ohio, a son of Darrell Edington and the late Ruth Mae Barker Edington.
Darrell enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers and spending time with his children.
In addition to his father, Darrell is survived by his step-mother, Betty Blevins Edington; his wife, Debbie Lykins Edington; one son, Sam Edington of Vanceburg; three daughters, Cheyenne Edington, Winter Edington and Jemma Edington all of Vanceburg; and two sisters, Mindy Edington of Mansfield, Ohio and Robin Reid of Charters. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
At the family’s request, there will there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix will be caring for all arrangements.