Darlene Jewell Sparks Willis, 81, of Winchester, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Fountain Circle Health & Rehabilitation in Winchester.
Born on September 6, 1935, at Muses Mill, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Mamie Crawford Sparks.
Darlene retired from US Shoe in Vanceburg after 30 years of service. In her spare time she enjoyed raising flowers and roses in her garden and watching birds. She loved her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching television and listening to gospel music.
She is survived by her sons, Roger Meadows and wife Julie, Danny Meadows and wife Kathy, and Jeff C. Meadows and wife Shirley; her daughter, Debbie Dunaway and husband Frank; her eight grandchildren; and her 12 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brothers, Phillip Sparks and wife Dora, James Sparks and wife Lou, Junior Sparks and wife Brenda, and Mike Sparks and wife Toni; and her sisters, Linda Sparks and Rachel Sparks.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her sisters, Janet Sparks and Bonnie Sparks; as well as infant siblings.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Muse Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
