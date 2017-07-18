Darlene Kay Montieth Combs, 65, of Tollesboro, passed away Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was born August 17, 1951, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Jake and Sarah Montieth Flinders.
Darlene was retired from GI Plastics and enjoyed playing Bingo, going to yard sales, telling stories and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Jones; five brothers, Roger Montieth, Rick Montieth, Cleo Montieth, JR Flinders and Charles Flinders; and six sisters, Carol Willis, Nellie Montieth, Patsy Flinders, Imagene Corns, Norma Morgan, and Gloria Butler.
Darlene is survived by two sons, Bobby Jones of Licking, Missouri and Jeff Jones of Delaware, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Namen Montieth of Tollesboro; and one sister, Marsha Scott of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
