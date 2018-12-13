Danny R. Chinn, 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday December 12, 2018 with his family by his side after an extended illness.
Danny was born in Vanceburg, October 23, 1941 to the late Riley Erasmus and Dolly Faulkner Chinn.
Danny was owner and operator of DR Chinn Construction and of DR Chinn Rentals. Was a member and Superintendent of the Vanceburg United Methodist Church. Was a 3rd degree Master Mason of Blue Lodge Stone City Lodge # 963 Free & Accepted Masons of Garrison, where he was Past Master and Treasurer.
A 33rd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite Consistory in Covington, Ky., Member of the El Hasa Shriners, Ashland, Kentucky.,Past member of the Order of Eastern Star. Danny served on the Vanceburg School Board and was a founding member and treasurer of the Black Oak Volunteer Fire Department in which he was so proud of.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hughes Chinn of Black Oak. One daughter Lori (Allen) Scott of Florida, One son Craig (Connie) Chinn of Vanceburg, Step-daughter Melissa Bradford of Cincinnati, Ohio, Step-son Donald Bradford Jr., and his wife Tammy of Vanceburg, Grandsons Steven Craig Chinn and (Desiree Jobe) of Ashland, Kerry Johnson and Shane Scott of Florida, Step-granddaughter Ashley Bradford of Vanceburg Granddaughter- Skye Hughes and one great grandson, Two brothers Roy (Lou) Chinn and James and (Janie) Chinn both of Vanceburg, Sister Kathryn Brunner of Portsmouth, Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
An addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Marie Chinn, Lois Gertrude Chinn, And three brothers Herbert, Johnny, and Virgil Chinn.
Sercives will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Vanceburg United Methodist Church with Reverand Larry Puryear officiating. Entombment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday December, 14 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, Vanceburg, Ky and from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Masonic rites will be given at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gaydos Funeral Home.
In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive Maysville, Ky. 41056 or to the El Hasa Shriners, Ashland, Ky.
Pallbearers will be Steve & Mike Applegate, Jason Bivens, Scott Dummit, Wayne Hughes, and Rodney Kennedy. Doug Applegate, Mike Bivens, Bill Ruggles and Randy Burriss will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com