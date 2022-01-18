Danny Pelfrey

Danny Ray Pelfrey, 48, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home.
He was born January 5, 1974, in Rowan County, a son of Montana Duncan Zornes.
Danny enjoyed being around his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a brother, David Pelfrey of Vanceburg, and four sisters, Susan Garvin of Tollesboro, Sabrina Zornes of Olive Hill, Marissa Zornes of McDonald, Ohio, and Geania King of Olive Hill. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Tyra Hamilton.
Services will be at Noon Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Joe Watson and Bro. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Henderson Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Family and friends will serve at pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.