Danielle Elayne Brown, 31, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a sudden collapse.
Danielle was born in Landstuhl, Germany, August 3, 1987, to Daniel M. and Karen Cropper Brown of Vanceburg.
She worked as a clerk for the BP Station in Vanceburg and Super Quik in Garrison. She loved her horses and dogs, and volunteered her time at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. She was of the Christian faith and attended Clarksburg Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, survivors include three sons, Patrick Brown, Nathan Brown and Jaxon Brown, all at home; and her maternal grandmother, Clara Killen Cropper McGlone of Vanceburg.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charlie Cropper; and her paternal grandparents, Dennie and Wanda Brown Christy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Lyle Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
