Daniel Eugene Stone, 62, of Bainbridge, Ohio, formerly of Lewis County, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Daniel was born in Lewis County on May 29, 1960, a son of the late Homer and Lulabell Smith Stone. He worked as a logger for most of his lifetime in Lewis County and was a mechanic. He loved fishing and going four-wheeling with family and friends.
Daniel was of the Christian faith.
Among those who will cherish his memories are three daughters, Eva Wilburn and Crystal McKinney of Garrison, and Charlene Gable of Peebles, Ohio; four sons, Daniel Eugene Stone III and Dillon Stone of Bainbridge, Ohio, Daniel Stone Jr. of Garrison, and Brian Jenkins of Vanceburg; one sister, Maggie (Mike) Osborne of Olive Hill; two brothers, Paul (Brenda) Stone of Vanceburg and Jimmy (Betty) Stone of Garrison; his companion, Vinnie Sue Goldsberry of Bainbridge, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Several other family members and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, John Stone and Donnie Jenkins, and a daughter Melissa Morgan.
A memorial service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.