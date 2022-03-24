Dale Eltzroth

Dale Russell Eltzroth, 65, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. His family was at his side.
Dale was born in Wilmington, Ohio, February 19, 1957, a son of Pearl Faye Evans Flynn and the late Russell Eugene Eltzroth.
Dale was of the Pentecostal faith. He worked in construction in Ohio, Kentucky, and Texas. He loved tinkering with old cars, and was very fond of antique cars. He loved his dogs.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Carol Reynolds Eltzroth, whom he married July 15, 2017, in West Portsmouth, Ohio; his mother, Pearl Faye Evans Flynn of Mason, Ohio; two daughters, Rebecca Montgomery of Flemingsburg, and Virginia Anne Montgomery of Morehead; a son, Edward Owen Montgomery, of Columbia, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Aria Marie Jones, Lane Colton Moore, Alyssa Moore, and Kylynn Lily Montgomery; five half brothers and half sisters; and two special friends, John and Jeff Thurman of Vanceburg. Several cousins and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Flynn.
At the family’s request there will no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will follow in Ohio at a later date.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
