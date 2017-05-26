Officials are looking for a vehicle and the person/persons responsible for extensive damage at Waring Cemetery in Garrison overnight Thursday.
Deputy Bryon Walker said the damage was discovered Friday morning when someone was placing flowers on a grave nearby.
“The family members brought some flowers to decorate some graves for Memorial Day and noticed the damage to eight grave stones,” Walker said.
Walker said evidence gathered at the scene indicates the vehicle is a 1997-2001 Honda CRV and damage to the vehicle is apparently extensive.
“In striking a grave stone with the vehicle the back glass was broken out and we recovered other auto parts that indicate the make and model of the vehicle,” Walker stated.
He said some of the stones weigh several hundred pounds and were struck with enough force to cause them to overturn several times.
“One of the stones was the marker for a child’s grave,” Walker added.
Anyone who may have information on the vehicle or persons involved is urged to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912 or call 911.
“If anyone spots the vehicle we ask that they try to get a license plate number and report the location to us along with the tag number,” Walker said.