Crystal Blanton Evans, 89, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday evening, March 8, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She was born October 27, 1928, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late David and Florence Stone Blanton.
Crystal was a member of Evans Chapel Church and enjoyed going to church, reading her Bible, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and spending time with her family and friends.
Crystal is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Evans of Tollesboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and Ronald Perry of Vanceburg, and Donna Jean and William Kimbler of Galion, Ohio; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gladys Ruggles of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold Eugene “Gene” Evans; and three sisters, Vena Lewis, Dorothy Combs, and Lorene Osborne.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Ronnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Chapel Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday March 12, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.