Crime spree suspect sought in pick-up theft

A suspect in a widespread crime spree is believed to have been spotted in Lewis County shortly before he is thought to have stolen a pick-up at Tollesboro.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he believes Bernard Dean Legg of West Virginia was seen at Dixie Cafe in Tollesboro shortly before a pick-up belonging to Daniel Thomas was stolen from Thomas’ driveway on Simmons Road.
Bivens said a man fitting Legg’s description entered the Tollesboro business about 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and asked to use the phone.
He said the man left in a white van that was later found, still running, in Thomas’ driveway when Thomas noticed his pick-up missing.
Bivens and Deputy Matt Ross discovered the van had been reported stolen from a construction site at Winfeld, West Virginia, on Tuesday night.
The stolen pick-up is a 2009 gold/silver color four-door GMC 3/4 ton.
Bivens said there had been other reports that Legg may have been spotted on other areas of the county but those reports are unconfirmed.
WSAZ-TV is reporting that West Virginia State Police say Legg took a vehicle at gunpoint, led police on a chase, crashed, broke into a home and stole the homeowner’s gun and car before running into a deputy’s cruiser head-on.
Bivens said Legg has a history of drug abuse and is unpredictable in his actions, adding Legg is considered dangerous.
He said Legg’s appearance has changed since the photo was taken. He has lost weight and has very little hair.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912 or call 911.