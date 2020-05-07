COVID-19 testing expands to include all adults

COVID-19 testing on Thursday went well and officials say the testing will continue on an expanded basis next week to include all adults.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel and Health Director Anita Bertram said nearly 150 tests were performed Thursday on first-responders, medical workers, and those aged 60 and over.
“Testing went smoothly with all aspects and we’re excited to be able to make COVID-19 testing available for all adults in our community, Bertram said.
The testing site will be at the Vanceburg Fire Station/Community Center on Clarksburg Road next to the Head Start facility.
Workers will conduct the free testing Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until Noon for any adult age 18 and over.
Bertram said there are no other criteria for being tested and adds the number of tests will be limited to the swab kits on-hand.
Those wishing to be tested must remain in their vehicle at all times and will be passing through the fire station bays where the workers will be conducting the tests.
“Our workers will ask a few questions including name, contact information, date of birth, and whether the person is willing to self-quarantine for 14 days if the test result is positive,” Bertram said.
Ruckel said this will be the only site in this area where tests will be performed on individuals without symptoms.
“We need to be able to test people who are asymptomatic to get a true indication of the spread of this coronavirus in our community,” Ruckel said.
He says he is prepared for receiving some positive test results as a with the expanded local testing, especially in light of two new confirmed Lewis County cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.
“Testing those that don’t have symptoms allows those who test positive to be quarantined, therefore, they will not spread it to those more vulnerable,” he said.
Bertram says she urges all adults to take advantage of the testing opportunity. There is no charge for the test and results should be available in less than 48 hours.
“I appreciate everyone who came together to make this happen,” Bertram said of the effort.
She credits assistance from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office and the Kentucky Department for Public Health for approving the site for local testing and for providing the test kits through Gravity Diagnostics.
“I want to also thank Judge Ruckel, Mayor Dane Blankenship, Vanceburg Fire Department and Vanceburg Police Department for working together locally to make this testing possible,” she said.
“Our goal has been to provide this service to anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19,” she said.
Bertram said nurses from the Lewis County Health Department will be conducting the testing and adds she appreciates the dedication of all those who are risking exposure to the coronavirus to provide the service to the community.
“I am so proud of the workers for their efforts to help us make this happen,” she said.
For more information concerning local COVID-19 testing, call the Lewis County Health Department at 606-796-2632.
