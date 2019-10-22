Covered bridge boundaries clarified

An escalating property disagreement between a resident adjacent to Cabin Creek Covered Bridge and those wanting to visit the bridge came before Lewis County Fiscal Court during a regular session last week.
It wasn’t until several days after the meeting that the boundaries were clarified.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel said there was an apparent difference of opinion concerning property boundaries around the bridge and added that he has found information showing the areas that are privately owned and the areas accessible to the public.
“It seems there was some misunderstanding as to what belongs to whom and where the bridge visitors may actually venture around the bridge,” Ruckel said Saturday.
