Courthouse reopens to the public

The Lewis County Courthouse has reopened to the public with a few COVID-related restrictions.
Interim Judge Executive Terri Thomas said she met with courthouse officials Wednesday and approved plans to reopen the courthouse after conferring with health department officials.
The courthouse has been closed to in-person services since an escalation in positive COVID-19 cases in the area, including a worker at the courthouse.
Thomas said the courthouse will be open to the public beginning Wednesday (12/16/20) with the following restrictions:
• Every person entering the courthouse must wear a facial covering.
• Every person must maintain a separation of at least six feet from other persons at all times.
• Each office may have no more than three individuals present at any time.
She said a deputy or bailiff will be monitoring the front door of the facility at all times to assist patrons and ensure procedures are being followed.
Thomas said groups will not be permitted to enter and urges only those specific individuals who have business with an office in the courthouse to enter the facility. Those entering will be subject to temperature checks.
All offices, with the exception of the county clerk’s office, will maintain their regular posted hours.
The Lewis County Clerk’s Office will remain closed to in-person service at this time.
County Clerk Glenda Himes said most services provided by her office may be handled online or by telephone. She urges anyone with questions and those who may have an urgent need to call her office at 606-796-3062.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens reminds property owners that property tax bills are due at face value through the end of the month. He said a penalty will be added for those who pay after the first of the year.
Thomas urges everyone to follow CDC recommendations to protect yourself and others, and to stay home if you are sick or have any COVID symptoms.
