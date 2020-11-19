Courthouse offices closed next week

Offices in the Lewis County Courthouse will be closed to the public next week.
The closure will be Monday through Wednesday (11/23/2020-11/25/2020). The facility will be closed Thursday through Saturday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says telephones will be answered for most offices and many services are available online.
“In light of the restrictions announced by Gov. Beshear on Wednesday, we will be adjusting staffing with some employees being scheduled to work from home,” he said.
He said the closure resulted from a recent rise in COVID cases locally and an effort to limit person-to-person contact.
Sheiriff Johnny Bivens said those wishing to pay property taxes may do so online with a debit or credit card. The face amount on tax bills may be paid through December 31. After that date a penalty will be assessed.
You may access and pay your property taxes at https://taxes.lewiscountysheriff.org.
Property taxes may also be paid by mail. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you’d like a receipt.
County Clerk Glenda Himes said vehicle registration renewal may be completed online by visiting https://drive.ky.gov/motor-vehicle-licensing/Pages/Vehicle-Registration-and-Renewal.aspx.
Renewals may also be completed by mail.
Himes said you can also register to vote online at https://elect.ky.gov/registertovote/pages/default.aspx.
Circuit Court Clerk Teresa Callahan said her office in the Justice Center will be staffed during normal business hours Monday through Wednesday. The facility will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Drivers licenses may be renewed (or replaced if lost) online by visiting https://drive.ky.gov/driver-licensing/Pages/Drivers-License-and-ID-Card.aspx.
Court has been cancelled at the justice center through November.
“Each county office is making every effort to serve the public as efficiently as possible while following recommendations to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Ruckel said.
He urges anyone needing services from any office in the courthouse to contact that office by telephone or email.
If an emergency exists, call 911.