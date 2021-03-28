County eyes jail closure

Lewis County Fiscal Court is considering the future of the Lewis County Detention Center.
That decision, to keep it open or shut it down, could be made as soon as April 12 when fiscal court will hold their next regular session.
The possible move is in light of a projected budget that shows financial conflicts as the result of fewer state inmates being housed at the local facility.
The jail’s future has become a topic of discussion in fiscal court over the past couple of months with the number of class D state inmates kept at the facility decreasing since March 2020.
That’s when COVID-19 began to impact the number of inmates being housed statewide.
Links are provided to detention center budgets and other supporting information for digital and full-access subscribers.