Connie Sue Applegate

Connie Sue Hughes Applegate, 70, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born October 28, 1950, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Willard and Donna Bryan Hughes.
Connie attended Pine Valley Church and Tollesboro Christian Church. She worked at US Shoe in the ordering department. Connie loved helping her husband on the farm, taking care of the books for Applegate Trucking, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Abby Sue.
Connie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Deanie Lynn “Dean” Applegate; one son, David Dean Applegate (Amy) of Tollesboro; one granddaughter, Abby Sue Applegate; five sisters, Brenda Chinn of Black Oak, Marsha Ruark of Florence, South Carolina, Diane Elliott of Conway, North Carolina, Karen Carver and Sandy Bertram both of Vanceburg; one sister-in-law, Judy Newman of Lucasville Ohio; a special niece, Derby Applegate Lexington; and one great-niece, Carol Lyn Akers of Lexington,. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twin sisters, Tammy and Pammy Hughes.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Valley Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be David Applegate, Bobby Doyle, Bradley Shultz, Paul Applegate, Richie Fry and Gerald Meadows.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.