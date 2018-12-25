Connie Kay Hull McAdams, 72, of Tollesboro, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.
Connie was born on May 2, 1946, in Lewis County to the late Forest Hill and Thelma Craig Hull.
She was retired from the Lewis County PVA office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ray Hull.
She is survived by her companion, Lanny McAdams of Tollesboro; her daughter, Jan McCann Kaye of Eaton, Ohio; stepchildren, Nathaniel McAdams and Angela Jett; two grandchildren, Kelley Renay Cupp and Trinity Rachel Kaye; and a sister, Doranell.
A celebration of Connie’s life will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Hickory Grove Holiness Church in Tollesboro with Pastor Arthur Moore officiating.
In honor of her courageous granddaughter, Kelley Cupp, whom has cerebral palsy, memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.
Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
