Connie Leadingham

Connie J. Knell Leadingham, 44, of Goose Creek Road, Olive Hill, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born November 24, 1975, in Fayette County, a daughter of the late James and Ida Smith Knell.
Connie was a member of the Old Path Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved going to church, gardening, being outdoors, fishing, helping others, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Cornell, Johnny Knell, and Timothy Knell.
Connie is survived by her husband of six years, Nick Leadingham; two sons, Jesse Smith (Melissa) of Carter City, and Nicholas Leadingham Jr. of Olive Hill; two daughters, Brittany Lee (Danny) of Carter City, and Emily Smith of Olive Hill; five grandchildren, Alivia Gifford, Braylon Smith, Jaxon Lee, Chanston Lee and Adalynn Smith; one brother, Phillip Knell of Vanceburg; and two sisters, Iona Thomas and Doris Thomas, both of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Cemetery on Halfway Branch in Carter County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Pallbearers will be Danny Lee, Eric Johnson, Larry Stacy, Tyler Leadingham, JJ Smith, Kevin Burton and Cody Knipp.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.