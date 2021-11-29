Connie James

Connie Patton James, 75, of Vanceburg, formerly of Olive Hill, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born April 3, 1946, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late James and Hazel Tolle Patton.
Connie was a Christian. She enjoyed making crafts and cooking. She especially loved the holidays and cooking for her family.
Connie is survived by two sons, Todd (Katie) James of Bardstown and Shane James of Morehead; one brother, Earl (Velva) Patton of Vanceburg; one sister, Sheilah Hyrne of Vanceburg; and two grandchildren, Bryce James and Cody James. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Teddy James; one son, Andy James; three brothers, Harry Donald Tolle, Jimmy Patton, and Richard Patton; and a sister, Naomi Carver.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill with Bro. Marcus McCleese officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Olive Hill.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Globe Funeral Chapel at Olive Hill.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globfc.com.