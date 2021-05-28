Connie Dunigan

Connie M. Dunigan (nee: Wallingford), 69, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
She was born on January 23, 1952 in Portsmouth, Ohio, and resided between Ohio and Kentucky throughout her life.
After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1969, Connie enlisted in the United States Army. Over a decade later, she was employed at the Elyria, Ohio, Unemployment Office for 32 years. She married Edward C. Dunigan on July 28, 1979. After marriage, she became a working mother whose hospitality and generosity did not go unnoticed. She was particularly noted for her unwavering commitment to family and spoiling of her grandchild.
Connie was a member of Aills Christian Church at Vanceburg where she was involved in numerous activities. She was a member of The Women of Aills Bible Study and volunteered during Vacation Bible School. Connie also participated in the making of monthly meals and provided special gifts for her secret sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 41 years, Edward Dunigan of Elyria, Ohio; a son, Christopher (Rebecca) Dunigan of Elyria; mother Marjorie Wallingford of Vanceburg; brother Bill (June) Wallingford of Vanceburg; along with one grandchild, one nephew and one great nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alex Wallingford; and a brother, Rodger Wallingford (in infancy).
A celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date. For details, please contact christopherdunigan@gmail.com.
The Dunigan Family encourages contributions in Connie’s memory to Aills Christian Church, 1418 Quicks Run Road, Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179.