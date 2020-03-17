Comprehend will continue to provide services

Comprehend is committed to working to lessen any stress or anxiety for our clients and other community members who may need behavioral healthcare services during the COVID-19 outbreak. Comprehend is pleased to announce that services for mental health, physical health, addiction, substance abuse, and intellectual and developmental needs will continue to be provided at our outpatient offices. For those who are not able to attend face-to-face appointments, we are working to expand our telehealth program to include clinicians to be able to conduct appoints via telecommunication. We will announce once the expanded services are available.
Our school based services will continue at our Outpatient offices. We plan to have continuing therapeutic services for your child in our Outpatient offices during the duration of the school closures.
Below are the locations and phone numbers for our 4 regional Outpatient offices:
Bracken County
429 Frankfort St.
Brooksville, KY 41004
T: 606-564-4016
Fleming County
610 Elizaville Avenue
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
T: 606-849-2212
Lewis County
83 Second Street
Vanceburg, KY 41179
T: 606-796-3021
Mason County
611 Forest Avenue
Maysville, KY 41056
T: 606-564-4016
Comprehend is in continuous contact with our local Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Behavioral Health for guidance as new developments are released. We understand that this outbreak can have an emotional impact on you, your spouse, your children and extended family especially those with preexisting mental health conditions. Reactions may include excessive fear and worry about health status, changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems, or increased use of alcohol, nicotine, or other drugs. If you are anyone you know experiences any of these symptoms, Comprehend is here to help.
Comprehend is committed to providing the highest quality of care to the communities we serve. We will work diligently to meet your needs. In the event someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call our 24/7 crisis hotline at 1-877-852-1523.