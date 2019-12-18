Collision victims identified

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in a motor vehicle collision Tuesday night on KY 8 at Black Oak.
Jerrica Adkins, of Garrison, and her son, Wesley Fogle, 14, of Garrison, were pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos.
Wesley was a freshman and a football player at Lewis County High School.
Adkins’ daughter, five-year-old Aria Hensley, was airlifted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Donald Oliver, 14, of Vanceburg, also a passenger in the Adkins vehicle, was airlifted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
Levi Chappelow, 21, of Vanceburg, was airlifted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
Ruby Harris of Vanceburg was also involved in the crash but was reportedly not injured.
The collision is under investigation by scene reconstruction specialists with the Kentucky State Police.