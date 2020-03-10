Collision claims life of Vanceburg woman

Authorities are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on KY 8 at Firebrick that claimed the life of a Vanceburg woman.
Sheriff Lt. Bryon Walker said the collision happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday (3/10/2020) just west of Firebrick near the Lewis/Greenup county line.
Walker said a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jessica Pierce, 25, of Garrison, was traveling east on the roadway while a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE, operated by Jeanne F. Brown, 41, of Vanceburg, was traveling west.