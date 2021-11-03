Colleen Brewer

Colleen Boyd Brewer, 84, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Colleen was born at Vanceburg on January 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Leslie and Irene Burriss Boyd. She was married to Howard Edwin Brewer Jr. for 56 years, having wed on March 17, 1964, at Russell.
Colleen worked for 10 years as a dental assistant for Dr. Clem Hill. She was the first female city clerk for the City of Vanceburg, having served for seven years. She was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church and was a retired emeritus organist, pianist, and choir director for several years.
Left behind to cherish her memories are a daughter, Billi (Bob) Hughes of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, Traci (Johnny) Evans, Ian (Annette) Hughes, Brent (Kristen) Hughes, and Adam Hughes; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great- granddaughter, Blakely Morgan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Edwin Brewer Jr., on March 13, 2021; a daughter, Molly Logan; and a half-brother, Buddy Boyd.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Bob Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be Friday, November 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home.
