Cold front arrives with wind and rain

An approaching cold front will be moving into the area today and overnight accompanied by some predicted high winds.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, is predicting south gusty winds this afternoon bringing in the cold front and some rain.
Temperatures today will reach into the mid-60s but will quickly drop overnight into the 30s. The primary weather threat, however, will be the gusty winds.
Here is what you can expect:
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Low around 37. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM SUNDAY…
* WINDS…South winds during the day Saturday will become northwest Saturday evening into Saturday night. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 to 50 mph are expected.
* TIMING…Winds will be gusty through the day on Saturday with the strongest wind gusts likely occurring Saturday evening into Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Scattered tree and power line damage is possible along with some minor property damage in the highest gusts. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
* Secure loose outdoor objects. Drivers of high-profile vehicles or trailers should exercise caution. The wind and wind gusts will make difficult driving conditions.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
* Spotter activation may be required this afternoon and evening.